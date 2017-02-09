Richland One school bus carrying students involved in accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Richland One District school bus was involved in an accident Thursday afternoon.

The bus was transporting Keenan High School students. Richland One spokesperson Karen York said 12 students were taken to the hospitals and none of the injuries were serious.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Details are very limited at this time; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.