Richland One school bus carrying students involved in accident

The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
A Sumter County woman has been arrested after attempting to burn down her home with family members inside Saturday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Sumter County woman has been arrested after attempting to burn down her home with family members inside Saturday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Saturday night, Richland County residents got the chance to meet some of their favorite deputies from the popular cable show Live PD.More >>
Saturday night, Richland County residents got the chance to meet some of their favorite deputies from the popular cable show Live PD.More >>
Despite the gray and gloomy day on Saturday, Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church opened their doors and parking lot inviting the community in for a free day of family fun.More >>
Despite the gray and gloomy day on Saturday, Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church opened their doors and parking lot inviting the community in for a free day of family fun.More >>