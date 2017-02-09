UPDATE: Newberry Co. burglary suspect last seen in Fairfield Co.

The manhunt continues for a Newberry Co. burglary suspect - and sheriff's deputies say he was last seen in Fairfield County.

Toby Boyd, 43, is believed to have stolen a truck near Keitt's Crossroads and fled toward Fairfield County. Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies were working a perimeter while a SLED helicopter searched with an infrared device. A resident approached asked deputies to escort her home. When they arrived, they noticed a window broken in a detached garage and her truck was missing.

It is believed that Boyd broke into the garage and fled the scene in this early model truck. The truck is described as a 1966 light blue GMC long bed pickup truck with SC Tag ABW 581. Shortly after a BOLO was released, a Fairfield County deputy called and stated that he had seen the vehicle on SC 215 near SC 213 in the Jenkinsville area.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Department, the manhunt for Boyd began when he was stopped on Mt. Bethel Garmany Road after an alert resident became suspicious of the car he was driving, a green pickup truck pulling a camper.

Boyd was stopped in the car he but immediately fled the scene. Newberry Co. deputies say Boyd is wanted for thefts in Newberry, Saluda, McCormick, and Aiken counties - and is considered. Deputies and SLED agents are now searching for Boyd with a heat-seeking helicopter near US 176 and Mt. Bethel Garmany Road.

Investigators say they recognized the vehicle as having been seen in the area of a prior burglary. The camper, deputies said, was also reported stolen from Saluda County.

Boyd has brown hair and stands about 5'5", weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen with a black jacket and possibly wearing blue jeans.

"Boyd is a known criminal that has stolen cars in the past," deputies said. "Area residents are advised to make sure the keys to their vehicles are removed and the vehicle locked. Area residents are encouraged to be on alert and call 911 with any concerns or suspicious activity."

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

