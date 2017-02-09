Midlands 3-year-old kicked by horse, saved with minutes to live

Every year, 150,000 children are treated at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, and every child has a story.

One of those children is 3-year-old Landon Anderson. Landon loves superheroes and is super active. He also loves horses and being on his grandmother’s farm.

“He’s there a lot,” says his grandmother, Wendy Sanders. “He’s always been around these horses, they love him.”

Which is why what happened nearly 7 weeks ago is best described as a freak accident.

“Next thing I know he’s telling me the horse kicked him, and there was no sign of trauma when I lifted his shirt,” says Sanders.

Sanders said Landon would later tell her he pulled the horse’s tail, something she says he’s been told not to do. However, at the time, Sanders was most concerned with making sure Landon was alright. She took him to an urgent care in Gilbert to get him checked out. Physicians there wanted him to be taken to Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital to have his internal organs checked.

“Evidently between leaving there and getting to the hospital here, he went downhill,” says Sanders. “The ambulance communicated with the hospital and when we got here, they did a two-minute assessment and took him back immediately to surgery.”

Sanders says Landon’s liver was nearly cut in two from the kick and doctors would later tell her he had just minutes to live.

"When he came out of surgery they told me if he had been another minute or two longer, he would not have made it because he had lost over 50 percent of his blood by the time he got here,” adds Sanders.

That reality made a reunion between Landon and his surgeon Dr. Juan Camps all the more special.

“We just had our last ultrasound and it looks to be almost completely healed -- like 98 percent healed -- like it almost never happened,” says Sanders. “So he went from almost dying, to like it never happened. All because of Dr. Camps.”

Sanders says she’s convinced if they lived anywhere else, the outcome would have been different.

“We wouldn’t have Landon if this hospital wasn’t here, and I am so thankful for them,” she says.

As for Landon, he’s now back to doing what he loves, playing with his superheroes and his horses.

