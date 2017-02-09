This Columbia neighborhood's water is 35 times over EPA standards on one element

Is the City of Columbia in compliance with EPA standards when it comes to drinking water? In one Columbia neighborhood, we found that more than one resident may not be getting clean water like everyone else.

The City of Columbia explains why we found extreme levels of Iron in a resident’s home in January. We learned this is not a new problem for them or for the city.

We took water samples from homes throughout Columbia in neighborhoods where the water is known to take a turn at any moment. Our first test found extreme levels of Iron, manganese, and turbidity.

Eventually, the water returned to clear water, but the problems are still very present and aren’t going away anytime soon for some.

Just one week ago we tested a different home in the Keenan Terrace neighborhood on Belle Claire Drive and found iron levels over the EPA standard. Back in December, the city said the orange water was safe to drink but that didn’t sit well with everyone.

MORE - The results of the water tests: Test 1 | Test 2

"The EPA has stated that the limit in iron 0.3 mg per liter or 2 parts per million. In the case of the Summerlea Drive sample, we had 10.5 mg per liter of iron which is obviously much higher than the .3 that has been set," Ashley Amick, owner of Access Analytical, said.

That’s 35 times over the EPA standard for iron. Health experts say it’s not dangerous to consume, but it presents other issues.

"It’s going to have a color of tea or rust to it. It can also stain clothes and cause problems with plumbing and problems with your washing machine” said Amick.

One homeowner says her washing machine broke because of all of that iron build-up but that only scratches the surface of their frustrations.

"We have increased our flushing in that area to try and alleviate any problems that would be the responsibility of the city and to be a good service provider. We are working with them and we understand from our communications with the customers that the water is much clearer and that it’s working the short term strategy is working," City of Columbia utilities director Clint Shealy said.

So who is to blame for the brown water?

The city says they did their own investigating.

“At the meter, we were slightly below the secondary maximum contaminant level," Shealy said. "At the exterior tap to the home, it was well above the secondary maximum contaminant level. That got us looking further.

"We sampled at our water meter which is our service to the customer, in late December, when we last spoke. The water was slightly turbid. The iron levels were below the secondary max level. At the meter, we were slightly below. At the exterior tap to the home, it was well above."

The city said it could be because of galvanized pipes that are the homeowner’s responsibility.

There’s only one problem. That same homeowner says they just had that service line replaced with a brand new one not even 10 years ago when they moved in.

The city admits aging infrastructure could also be contributing.

"Investing in infrastructure is a continual process," Shealy said. "We have got a plan of investing 15 million dollars this year and 69 million dollars over the next 5 years just to address discolored water issues in areas of the city that we know about in areas of our water system that we are aware of.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.