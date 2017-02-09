UPDATE: Georgia man arrested in Lexington Co. bank robbery

It didn't take Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies to make an arrest in a West Columbia bank robbery on Thursday.

Investigators say the First Reliance bank in the 2800 block of Sunset Boulevard was robbed Thursday morning, across the street from Lexington Medical Center.

Less than an hour after the robbery, 42-year-old Callus Lefont Latimore, 42, from Georgia, was arrested.

“Deputies apprehended the suspect quickly thanks to help from the hospital’s Department of Public Safety,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “LMC officers provided us with valuable information about the suspect’s appearance and the car he was driving.”

Person of interest now a suspect in @Firstreliance robbery. He's under arrest and on the way to the Lexington County Detention Center. #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 9, 2017

Big thanks to @LexMedCtr's Department of Public Safety for helping us with bank robbery suspect description and vehicle info. #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 9, 2017

The sheriff's department says Latimore got an undisclosed amount of money. The bank was closed for the rest of the day while investigators gather evidence.

Latimore is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting bond.

