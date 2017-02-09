United Way providing dental, vision care to record number of families

A record number of uninsured and low income families in the Midlands are receiving important dental and vision care thanks to the United Way and its partnerships.



The United Way of the Midlands is celebrating one year since the expansion of its existing dental and eye care services, rebranding the program WellPartners. The clinic now operates in space on two floors inside the Richland County Health Department where adults and children are treated separately.



The United Way says over the last year they have served nearly 6,000 adults and children with dental and eye care needs. That's nearly double the amount before when space was limited, services fewer, and operating hours shorter.

The United Way estimates that's an in-kind treatment value of nearly $2.2 million. The expansion was made possible through partnerships with Palmetto Health, Lexington Medical Center, Providence Hospital, Richland County, more than 100 volunteer dentists, and Blue Cross Blue Shield who provided state- of-the-art equipment. The clinic also has a full-time staff of 11, including Dental Director, Dr. Tamara Stockton.



"This expansion, it's allowed us to treat adults full time in our Richland County Center and we're very thankful for that. You don't have to turn as many patients away and it's just very nice," said Stockton.



One of the United Way's main goals with the expansion was to relieve congestion and resources at local hospital emergency rooms for dental emergencies and get patients more directly connected to the help and services they need.



"What the hospitals are telling us is they're now seeing about half of the number of people in those emergency rooms that they were seeing 18 months ago, so we're having an impact," President and CEO Mack Bennett said.



According to Bennett, the program aims to reach those who are uninsured and do not qualify for Medicaid, like Illya Shuler, who visited the clinic on Hampton Street in Columbia, to have his teeth cleaned.



“Without having an outlet to be able to go to get the help you need it's very hard to keep your health up. I appreciate everything they have done for me and for the community because without this, a lot of us would be without dental and vision care," said Shuler.



In order to be eligible for care children must be:

- enrolled in public school in Richland or Lexington counties

- enrolled in free or reduced lunch programs

- ineligible for Medicaid or any other type of insurance

- referred by a school nurse



Requirements for adults include:

- possession of a valid Fairfield, Lexington, or Richland County ID

- have no dental or vision insurance

- have proof of low income, living on less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.



The partnerships and expansion has also allowed for an increase of services at the United Way's Lexington County location as well.

