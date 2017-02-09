Two injured following argument in Midlands home

One person was seriously injured in the upper body after a physical altercation in the 6800 block of Wakefield Road in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Lt. Curtis Wilson said that at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to an aggravated assault call. The suspect arrived at a third-party home and started an argument with the victim. Wilson said the victim didn’t engage, so the suspect left the home. When the victim left the home, the suspect was nearby and then attacked the victim, according to deputies.

The victim had serious injuries to the upper body. The suspect left the scene and the victim drove himself to Providence Hospital. He was then prepped for surgery and transported to Palmetto Health Richland. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

