Man dropped off at hospital dies, RCSD investigating

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating how a man died when he was dropped off a hospital Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital at about 5:30 Thursday morning for an unresponsive man who was dropped off by two other men. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What caused his death has not yet been released by the Richland County Coroner.

Investigators haven't released much information yet, but they know the victim was at Faces Lounge on Decker Boulevard in Columbia before he was dropped off at the hospital.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

