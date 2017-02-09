Man dropped off at hospital dies, RCSD investigating

Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
A registered sex offender in New Jersey who admitted enticing a juvenile to create and send him a sexually explicit video is now headed to prison.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where two Republicans are vying to be the party's candidate in the race for the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Mick Mulvaney.More >>
An unlikely guest decided to take a stroll Saturday morning in Cayce.More >>
A nephew of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital of Caracas.More >>
