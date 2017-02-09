Sumter School District says driver shortage causing late bus issue

A Sumter family says the school bus has been late more than 20 times this year to pick up their children.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
Last Friday, a 17-year old was getting ready for his prom but he couldn't figure out how to tie his tie.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
An unlikely guest decided to take a stroll Saturday morning in Cayce.More >>
A nephew of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital of Caracas.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A developing storm system to our west will move into the southeast Friday and off our coast by Saturday.More >>
