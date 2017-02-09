Sumter School District says driver shortage causing late bus issue

A Sumter family says the school bus has been late more than 20 times this year to pick up their children.

We have an update to a story we brought you last week about a Sumter County family's struggle with a late school bus.

A Sumter couple says the school bus is continuously late to pick up their children from home. As of Wednesday morning, the school has documented the bus being late more than 30 times since August.

PREVIOUS STORY: Parents complain late bus pick-up led to 26 tardies so far this school year

After we aired the story last Wednesday, WIS received several calls from parents across the county who say they, too are having problems with late buses. Some students are even getting to school an hour after classes start.

WIS asked the Superintendent what's being done to fix the issue.

"We're having to double and triple bus routes and that's due to the shortage of bus drivers," Superintendent Dr. Frank Baker told WIS.

He said the Sumter School District has had a shortage of bus drivers since August. There are currently 150 drivers and the district needs at least 12 more to operate on a normal schedule. Baker said he hopes to fill those positions soon.

"The bright spot on filling those vacancies is that we have some folks in training right now," he said.

However, the driver shortage is not the only problem. According to Baker, many of the district's buses experience mechanical issues.

"We travel many miles of dirt roads and the dust effects those engines. We have a lot of engine issues," he said.

On top of that, he said there isn't enough space to accommodate the number of students who need transportation.

"We transport about 10,000 kids a day. We have a limited number of 78 capacity buses," he said.

But the district expects to get new buses this year.

"We're hoping to get eight. At this point we received two," he said. "Were hoping at least two of them will be special needs buses."

Dr. Baker said there is no specific date on when the new buses will arrive or when the incoming bus drivers will complete their training. However, he said he understands the parents' frustrations and reiterates students will not be penalized for being late.

