Hang onto your hat Thursday

All of the early-morning storms have moved to the east. Now, look for clearing skies and windy conditions for the rest of Thursday along with cooler temperatures. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the counties in the Midlands.

We'll have more February-like weather for Thursday night and Friday before we return to southwest winds over the weekend and back into the 70s.



Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Winds from the northwest 15-20 with gust up to 30 mph. Temperatures will hold in the lower 60s.



Thursday night: Clear and cold. Lows near 30°



Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s



Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs lower to middle 70s

