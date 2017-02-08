Rimpf, Drakeford take over football programs at Camden, North Central

Two former National Football League players will take the reigns of football programs in Kershaw County.

Brian Rimpf was named the new activities director and head football coach at Camden High. The East Carolina grad was a three-year All-Conference USA selection before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2004. Rimpf spent three years in the NFL before moving on to the AFL and UFL for a year.

Rimpf’s most recent coaching stop was at Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, N.C. There, he went 32-23 in four seasons.

Rimpf takes over at Camden for longtime head coach Jimmy Neal. The Bulldogs were 5-6 last year.

Not far from Camden, Brian Drakeford will take over at his alma mater at North Central.

The former Virginia Tech standout knows a thing or two about championship football as a member of the 1994 Super Bowl championship team.

Drakeford also played for the Washington Redskins and the New Orleans Saints.

His coaching tenure includes stops at Kettle Run High School in Nokesville, Va., as an assistant defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He also coached at Cordova High in Cordova, Tenn., as a defensive backs coach.

Drakeford succeeds Louis Clyburn after the Knights finished last season 3-7.

(Editor’s note: Some information provided in this article provided by the Fayetteville Observer.)

