Fired deputy offers advice to lawmakers debating controversial law

The video is only about a minute-and-a-half long, but it was enough to get then-Richland County Deputy Ben Fields fired back in October 2015 after a caught-on-camera arrest inside a Spring Valley High School classroom.

Senator Mia McLeod (D-Richland) said it's an incident that should've never happened. She points to a law called "disturbing schools" – a law she has big problems with.

"It's absolutely too vague,” said Sen. McLeod.

She said it's a law that's used differently from district to district.

"They're interpreting it differently and enforcing it differently, and that's a problem,” she said.

The law, as written in the South Carolina code of Laws, reads:

SECTION 16-17-420. Disturbing schools; summary court jurisdiction.



(A) It shall be unlawful:



(1) for any person wilfully or unnecessarily (a) to interfere with or to disturb in any way or in any place the students or teachers of any school or college in this State, (b) to loiter about such school or college premises or (c) to act in an obnoxious manner thereon; or

(2) for any person to (a) enter upon any such school or college premises or (b) loiter around the premises, except on business, without the permission of the principal or president in charge.

It's a law Fields used to charge to the two young ladies involved in the Spring Valley incident.

"Disciplinary issues should be handled accordingly by the schools, within the schools, and those children should not be criminally charged,” McLeod said.

A bill Sen. McLeod has filed, as a result of the Spring Valley incident, would drastically change the "disturbing schools" law - and would generally limit School Resource Officers to arresting people who are not students who are disturbing schools by fighting, loitering, making threats, etc.

"If they want to change that law or do something different with it, go around the state and talk to SROs. Talk to SROs who are in the fight every day in the schools. Find out a little more about it before you just decide, 'Hey, this is the best thing to do.' And they may conclude that is the best thing to do,” Fields added.

In his exclusive interview with WIS, Fields concluded by saying he doesn't have a problem with lawmakers improving laws, but he wants them to talk to the people directly involved in the enforcement.

"Schools can be tough places, and there can be some tough people there to deal with, so I think I would just encourage legislators to do that and use wisdom there,” he said.

Senator McLeod said she's optimistic about her bill. There's also a House bill with some similar language.

Meanwhile, one of the girls arrested after the Spring Valley incident has joined the American Civil Liberties Union in suing the state attorney general and others over the 'disturbing schools' law.

Right now, WIS is told some technical issues are being worked out before that federal case moves forward.

