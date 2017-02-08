Craig Melvin shares brother's battle with colon cancer

A well-known South Carolina native is sharing his brother’s story in an effort to bring awareness to a deadly disease.

Craig Melvin, one of the TODAY weekend co-hosts and Columbia native, shared the story of his brother battling colon cancer Wednesday morning. The story was a part of a special series on the TODAY show called “War on Cancer,” which details the latest science in the fight against the disease.

Melvin shared that his brother, Lawrence Meadows, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Meadows is the co-owner of a funeral home in Spartanburg.

Melvin told the TODAY show that his brother has lived a healthy and active lifestyle. He emphasized that his brother never drank, smoked, or partied. Despite living the healthy life, Meadows still had to have a baseball-sized tumor removed from his abdomen last October – which was when his doctor saw that his cancer had spread.

.@LesterHoltNBC and @craigmelvin on the @NBCNightlyNews desk tonight as Craig shares the story of his brother’s Stage 4 colon cancer battle. pic.twitter.com/fJZpsXJ9Gy — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 8, 2017

Meadows continues to receive treatments for cancer. Although there is no cure for the disease, he says he hopes that cancer will eventually die.

The American Cancer Society says colorectal (colon) cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in both men and women. February is National Cancer Prevention Month.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.