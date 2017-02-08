Columbia arson victim 'saw the world through her faith'

It has been a week and a half since an elderly woman was killed in a fire that investigators say was intentionally set.

A Columbia firefighter who was a person of interest has now been cleared of any wrongdoing, and that means there are still no suspects or leads.

There are five active arson investigations that all happened within close proximity of each other in Columbia's Rosewood community. Only one resulted in the loss of life, 80-year-old True Henderson.

Investigators previously said that the four fires before the one that killed Ms. Henderson appear to be connected, but they do not know who is responsible. Those fires happened in November and December.

It is unclear now if the fifth fire is part of that pattern.

Henderson's pastor and the neighborhood association president want answers but also want the community to feel safe and for people to remember her spirit and impact in the neighborhood.

"Almost everyone that lives in the neighborhood has a choice of where they can live and this is not a place they're stuck," said Lynn Shirley, president of the Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhood. "They choose to live here. They know the pluses and minuses and somehow that always comes out on the plus. We're just disappointed when things like this or burglaries like this happen."

"I think the family wants to know what kind of motivation pushes someone to start a fire and the fact that there was a tragic loss of life really makes you wonder, do the people involved understand the scope of what they got themselves into," said Rev. David Jones, associate pastor at Shandon Presbyterian Church.

Henderson has been described as a caring person who was committed to her community, her faith, and her family.

"She had a jovial spirit," said Rev. Jones. "And she was the kind of person that when she laughed, when she smiled, she lit up the room and that was what we saw every Sunday, in her work, in her volunteering and it's what we'll miss now that she's gone."

Henderson attended Shandon Presbyterian Church almost every Sunday. Rev. Jones would always greet her after service.

"She saw the world through her faith," he said and she was committed to her community.

"Part of her belief, her Christian value volunteering for Meals on Wheels so she did that every week and on top of that she was here all throughout the week doing things like volunteering in the front office and help us make things happen here at the church," said Jones.

Her neighborhood knew her too. She would walk regularly with a close friend.

"I knew her as the lady who walked with a cane and apparently she knew everyone's dog in the neighborhood when they came by and would call them by name," said Shirley.

Henderson's family and friends said she is dearly missed.

"We are worried about shining the light of True's life into the community," said Jones. "Recognizing that whatever resolution comes from this, people need to know that we lost a love, lovely human being. That this church mourns, her family mourns and the community is not as good as it could have been without her in it."

If you have any information about any of the suspicious fires, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

