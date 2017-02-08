UPDATE: Cains Mill Rd. closed until further notice following 18-wheeler fire

Sumter County fire officials confirmed that an 18-wheeler carrying fuel overturned while traveling on Cains Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Cains Mill Road is now closed for until further notice due to roadway damage following the fire. There is no estimated time on when the roadway will reopen.

The 18-wheeler, which was transporting 6,500 gallons of fuel, flipped while in a curve on the road and overturned into the neighboring woods.

The vehicle is currently burning. The driver was transported to the hospital and he is expected to be OK.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Check back for more updates.

