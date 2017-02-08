CPD, LCSD looking for suspect in 3 separate armed robberies

Surveillance images from one of the armed robberies. (Source: CPD)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect involved in three different armed robberies Tuesday night.

CPD responded to an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store, located at 942 Broad River Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said the armed man pointed a gun at her and demanded money. When she was unable to open the register, the suspect left the store.

The same suspect is believed to have stolen money from the Corner Pantry convenience store, located at 1609 Beltline Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

In both crimes investigated by CPD, the man was seen getting into a 1990’s model Honda Accord with SC license plate: 99381-W.

In a similar case from Tuesday night, Lexington County deputies responded to an armed robbery of a Circle K-Shell gas station, located in the 2200 block of Bush River Road around 8:30 p.m.

In that incident, the suspect demanded money from the store clerk and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

We believe this man is also is connected to a robbery Tues night in the 2200 blk of Bush River Rd. Call 888-274-6372 if you can ID. #LESM https://t.co/mSzeWFXM2B — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 9, 2017

No one was injured in any of these crimes.

SLIDESHOW: More surveillance photos of the suspect wanted in these crimes.

In all three crimes, the suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s, standing at approximately 5'4" and weighing 150 pounds, with dreadlocks and wearing a white tank top with a red bandanna on his neck.

If you know anything about this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call Midland Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or text "TIPSC" and your tip to 274637.

