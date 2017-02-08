City of Columbia warns residents of employee impersonator

Residents in Columbia are being asked to stay alerted for someone who is impersonating a City of Columbia water maintenance employee.

The city has received questions concerning whether city staff goes door to door requesting to test customer's water.

City staff would only do this if requested by the customer.

The City does collect samples every day in the water system but this does not require the city to go inside a residence.

In addition, city workers have a proper photo ID, a uniform of a white polo shirt and blue pants, and drive vehicles with the City logo.

If you believe a City of Columbia impersonator has contacted you or has been in your home, please contact Customer Care at (803) 545-3300.

