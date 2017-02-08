Could the days be numbered for Assembly Street's traffic jamming railroad tracks?

Could Columbia City Council be moving on a plan that would finally do something about the train tracks on Assembly Street that have probably ruined a few of your morning commutes?

Well, according to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, the ball is finally rolling on a plan that would save plenty of headaches for Columbia commuters.

According to Benjamin, city council has appropriated funds to help "reenvision and remove the railroad tracks" from one of the busiest streets in Columbia.

Council met Tuesday night and discussed allocating $595,200 to match funds provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation to help with the project.

The City of Columbia outlined a proposal in 2014 called the "United Midlands Multimodal Corridor Improvement Project" to help with traffic along the Assembly Street Corridor.

"Recommended actions include closing four grade crossings at Gadsden, Lincoln, Catawba and Flora streets, removing several sections of track, eliminating the grade crossing on Assembly Street, and building two bridges to grade-separate the relocated tracks at Assembly and Whaley streets," the proposal said.

No word on where the project is expected to head next.

