UPDATE: Person of interest named in Lexington Co. shooting death

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death Wednesday after deputies responding to a shots fired call found his body.

Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of Princeton Road, off Edmund Highway, at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots. They found 23-year-old Rodney Steven Isaac dead on the property with a single gunshot wound.

Sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said that investigators have named Kevin Lawrence Pearson, 25, a person of interest in Isaac's death. Pearson is considered armed and dangerous.

Pearson, of West Columbia, is also wanted on an arrest warrant from the Pine Ridge Police Department for failure to stop for blue lights.

We've determined Kevin Lawrence Pearson is a person of interest related to homicide on Princeton Rd. Consider him armed and dangerous. #LESM pic.twitter.com/BfEEyYLN3C — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 9, 2017

LCSD says they don't believe this was a random act and believes Isaac and Pearson knew one another.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

