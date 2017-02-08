Children's Hospital Pediatric Trauma Center receives special verification

Every year Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital treats an estimated 150,000 patients. Last year 339 children came through the doors of the hospital’s trauma bay.



“Sometimes it is just minutes that we have to make those split-second decisions and get them interventions and care,” says Mandy Felder, the

hospital’s pediatric program manager.



Felder says those minutes are crucial as trauma is the leading cause of death for children older than one.

“So it’s very important that we have these services and can take care of the patients,” she says.



They are services that set the hospital apart. Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital was just recently verified as the first Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in South Carolina through the American College of Surgeons.



“Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital understood that we had to make an effort to look beyond what we have traditionally have done,” says Dr. Juan Camps, one of the hospital’s pediatric surgeons.



The hospital’s new designation takes into account everything from staff education and training, to the hospital’s programs and facilities. The hospital says that’s why fundraisers like the B106.7 Children’s Hospital Radiothon are so important. Funds raised help to support programs and services offered throughout the hospital.

When it comes to the trauma center’s new designation, Felder says for hospital staff, the standards verify the effort that is made every day.



“We’ve always strived to provide the best care for our patients,” she says. “Meeting these national standards ensures that we are doing just that. They say you’re right, you’re following evidence based practice guidelines.”



Those guidelines can often become a lifeline in the most desperate times. That includes for 3-year-old Landon Anderson who is often on his grandmother’s farm in Gilbert.



“We wouldn’t have Landon if this hospital wasn’t here,” says Wendy Sanders, fighting back tears. “I am so thankful for them.”



Landon was kicked by a horse on the farm seven weeks ago. Tune in for WIS News at 5pm on Thursday to hear his full story on the second and final day of Radiothon.



Phone lines are open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. You can call (803) 434-3000 or (866) 434-B106 to make a donation or a pledge.



Click here to donate online.



The funds are ultimately donated to the Children’s Miracle Network. Because Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital is a CMN hospital, all of the funds raised stay locally to help kids in the Midlands.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.