State Democrats unveil road funding bill, slam GOP 'begging' for federal money

State Democrats will be putting forth a proposal of their own to help fix the state's crumbling infrastructure, Democratic leaders said Wednesday.

The state's Democratic Caucus held a news conference Wednesday morning to highlight their proposal to help fund road construction and infrastructure issues.

Their version of the plan would instead raise the state's gas tax by 8 cents over the next 4 years beginning on July 1, 2017 if the bill passes. Their bill would also increase vehicle registration fees by $16 for drivers under the age of 65 and by $8 for drivers over 65. Other fees and services, such as a sales tax cap on vehicles costing $30,000 or more, will also be included in the Democrats' package.

On Tuesday, a proposal to raise the gas tax by 10 cents over 5 years passed a subcommittee level and will now be heard at the full committee level.

Democrats, lead by Sen. Vincent Sheheen and Sen. Ronnie Sabb, slammed state Republican leaders for their "inaction" on an infrastructure package over the past 10 years.

"Had Democrats been in charge," Sheheen said, "our roads would have been fixed a decade or more ago."

The plan comes as Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking for $5.18 billion to help with roads.

Sheheen also criticized McMaster's proposal, saying he found it "ironic" that state Republicans "go begging to the federal government for money."

"It's kinda funny to watch, but hey, if the feds send us $2 billion, I'm happy to take it, too," Sheheen said.

