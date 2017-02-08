Gov. Henry McMaster says he would raise gas tax as 'last resort'

Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.More >>
A group of lawmakers begins its task of curbing the growing opioid epidemic sweeping across South Carolina.More >>
A legislative panel has tentatively agreed to increase South Carolina's gas tax by 12 cents over six years to help fund road construction.More >>
All five of South Carolina's Republican congressmen voted in favor of the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Congressional voting record shows.More >>
