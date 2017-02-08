Gov. Henry McMaster says he would raise gas tax as 'last resort'

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he'd be willing to raise the state's gas tax only as a "last resort" to help pave the way for funding the state's aging roads system.

McMaster took questions for the first time as governor following his first cabinet meeting since becoming governor after former Gov. Nikki Haley left state government to become part of President Donald Trump's administration.

"We should not raise taxes on anybody or anything except as an absolute last resort," McMaster said. "Ever. Last resort."

McMaster went to work quickly during the meeting, saying it was time for the state to move into "maximum velocity."

One of McMaster's first acts as governor was to ask Trump, whom he endorsed during the 2016 Presidential Campaign and becoming one of the first mainstream Republicans to do so, for $5.18 billion to aid in fixing the state's infrastructure as part of a federal infrastructure package.

"History shows that South Carolina has given much to the nation, and we intend to give more," McMaster wrote in his letter to Trump. "But it is too much at this time to ask our people to bear this burden alone, heightening fears of increased gas taxes, delay, missed opportunities, and decline. An appropriation of five billion dollars from your infrastructure plan will help us bridge this economic gap and ignite a prosperity which will return the investment many times over."

State lawmakers, on the other hand, continue to debate a bill that would raise the state's gas tax in order to fund the state's roads problems.

