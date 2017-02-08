Fire damages Sandy Run repair shop

A fire Wednesday morning damaged a repair shop in Sandy Run.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Bellinger Lane in Gaston at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. That address is the South Diesel Repair Shop.

Sandy Run Station 31 Chief Gary Hardee tells WIS units from Lexington and Calhoun Counties were called in to assist. Nobody was at the business at the time of the fire.

No injuries are reported. The cause is under investigation.

