WIS Salutes Maj. Clyde Bennett Gore, Jr.

Major Clyde "Bennett" Gore, Jr. answered the call to duty while in college at Wofford, where he was a member of ROTC. He served as a JAG officer for the US Army for nearly nine years and now is a Major with the South Carolina Air National Guard serving as the Chief of Military Justice.

His deployments include a tour of duty in Baghdad, Iraq. He just celebrated 11 years serving our country. Friends say Maj. Gore is a defender of our soldiers, a strong advocate for our veterans and has the deepest love for our military and country. WIS proud to salute him as a military hero.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.