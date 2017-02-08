WIS Salutes Maj. Clyde Bennett Gore, Jr. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS Salutes Maj. Clyde Bennett Gore, Jr.

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
Connect
WIS Salutes Maj. Clyde Bennett Gore, Jr. WIS Salutes Maj. Clyde Bennett Gore, Jr.

Major Clyde "Bennett" Gore, Jr. answered the call to duty while in college at Wofford, where he was a member of ROTC.  He served as a JAG officer for the US Army for nearly nine years and now is a Major with the South Carolina Air National Guard serving as the Chief of Military Justice.  

His deployments include a tour of duty in Baghdad, Iraq. He just celebrated 11 years serving our country. Friends say Maj. Gore is a defender of our soldiers, a strong advocate for our veterans and has the deepest love for our military and country. WIS proud to salute him as a military hero.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    We'd like to give you an opportunity to honor the brave men and woman who have served this country. All military servicemen are eligible to be honored, whether currently serving, retired or deceased. You may use place your hero's name and story into consideration by filling out the nomination form found by clicking here.More >>
Powered by Frankly