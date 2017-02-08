Deputies, Marshals arrest man accused of threatening estranged wife, stealing dog

Richland County Sheriff's deputies, working with United States Marshals, have arrested a man accused of threatening his estranged wife and stealing her family dog, Peenie.

Officers recovered the dog when they arrested William Jerome Clement, II, at an apartment complex on Windsor Lake Boulevard last month.

Clement was wanted on a warrant out of Lexington County.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Clement's estranged wife contacted the department to report he had violated a restraining order by going to her home in Lexington County to harass and threaten her. Lott said Clement took the family dog, Teenie, in one of the uninvited visits.

Within an hour of getting the call, Lott said deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Clement and recovered Peenie unharmed. Peenie was returned to the family.

Lott said Clement had a lengthy criminal record. He was eventually taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.