Several crashes involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 20 slowed traffic in both directions in Lexington County Wednesday morning.

The crashes occurred at about 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 63, near Broad River Road. All the scenes are clear and traffic is flowing freely.

Update: Collision; I-20 EB: 1 mi W of Exit63, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 6:56AM.| 7:14A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) February 8, 2017

Several separate crashes has I20 EB and WB @ 61-63 mm slow moving. Use caution while in the area! https://t.co/BDwZm3Fwg5 — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) February 8, 2017

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says there are three separate crash scenes with more than a dozen vehicles involved, including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed. There are several emergency vehicles on the scene.

??Lexington: I20 east @ 61mm is partially blocked due to a crash with a tractor trailer. Expect delays! 2 of 3 lanes blocked!?? — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) February 8, 2017

LCpl. David Jones says there are no reports of injuries.

