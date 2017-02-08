Elgin woman killed in overnight crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Elgin woman killed in overnight crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Kershaw County Coroner says an Elgin woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. 

Coroner David West says Ashley Dixon, 23, was driving north on U.S. 1 when she attempted to turn right onto Chestnut Ferry Road and crashed into a metal pole. The crash occurred ta about 2:30 a.m.

West says she died at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly