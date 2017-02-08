WIS teams up with B106.7 for annual Radiothon

Wednesday you can put your money where the miracles are with the start of the 16th annual B106.7 Radiothon.

WIS is proud to partner with the radio station again to help raise money for programs and services provided for children treated at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Over the last 16 years, Radiothon has raised more than $2.3 million for the hospital. Last year, the effort brought in more than $163,000, helping to build a specialized playground on the hospital grounds.

“Radiothon is wonderful,” said Mandy Felder, the hospital’s pediatric program manager. “It supports so many programs here, equipment, and services that we have, and it just ensures that we're able to provide these specialty services and programs and equipment to treat these patients to make sure when they do show up in our doors, we have everything we need to take care of them.”

B106.7 and WIS will look to add to the grand total raised over the next two days, but we can’t do it without your help.

Phone lines will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. You can call (803) 434-3000 or (866) 434-B106 to make a donation or a pledge.

Click here to donate online.

The funds are ultimately donated to the Children’s Miracle Network. Because Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital is a CMN hospital, all of the funds raised stay locally to help kids in the Midlands.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.