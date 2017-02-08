FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds, heavy rain possible with overnight storms

Look for a line of showers and thunderstorms to move through from Midnight – 4 a.m. Thursday. This line of storms could produce damaging winds and brief heavy downpours as it races of to the east.

"Depending on the movement of the cold front during the day, the time frame for that line of storms to move through may change," said WIS First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday. Once the front passes skies will start to clear and we’ll be cooler for Thursday and Friday.

Time for Tim’s weather geek 101: two main things needed for severe storms in the atmosphere 1. Instability 2. Shear. You can have a tremendous amount of shear in the atmosphere but, if you don’t have instability, you can forget severe storms.

Shear: This is where the wind at the surface could be from the SW at 10 mph however, continue to go higher up, the wind changes to the West at 15 mph. Go a little higher its Northwest or North at 20 mph. It’s a change of direction and/or speed with height. Wind shear is a pilot’s worst nightmare.

Instability: Weather is all about air. When you ask "what’s the weather like today?" You are really asking "what’s the air like today?" If the temperature of an air molecule is higher than the temperature of the surrounding air, that molecule of air will rise and the atmosphere becomes unstable (Low Pressure) If the temperature of the air is cooler than the temperature of the surrounding air, the air will sink because the air is heavier than the air surrounding it…so, you have stable atmosphere (High Pressure).

The forecast:

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and warm, highs middle 70s. 40% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, showers end…lows near 50°

Thursday: Slight chance of morning showers, breezy and cooler, highs lower 60s.

