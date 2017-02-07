WIS and B106.7 kick off Radiothon on Wednesday

Radiothon is back!

WIS and B106.7 are coming together to help raise funds for the foundation at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Funds raised for the two-day event will allow the hospital to offer special programs and services for the children in their care.

Since 2002, Radiothon has raised $2.3 million for the children’s hospital.

The phone bank will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To donate, call 803-434-3000 or 803-434-B106 (803-434-2106).

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.