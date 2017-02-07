Deputies investigating gas station armed robbery on Bush River Rd.

Deputies are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a Circle K-Shell gas station on the 2200 block of Bush River Road Tuesday around 8 p.m.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but the suspect did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Lexington County Sheriff's Department Captain Adam Myrick.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s, standing at approximately 5'4" and weighing 150 pounds, with dreadlocks and wearing a white tank top with a red bandanna on his neck.

Police patrolled the area near the gas station searching for the suspect.

If you know anything about this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call Midland Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or text "TIPSC" and your tip to 274637.

