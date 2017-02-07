Late Columbia businesswoman honored at Yellow Jasmine Awards luncheon

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce honored dedicated businesses and community leaders on Tuesday during the third annual Yellow Jasmine Awards.

Among those honored during the luncheon was the late Cathy Novinger. The groundbreaking businesswoman was honored with the Chamber’s Trailblazer Award.

“It was just a wonderful award,” said Cathy’s husband, Bob Novinger. “Cathy’s devoted her whole life. We were sweethearts. We were married 48 years. We’ve been in Columbia since 1968 and she was totally devoted to God, family, and this community.”

Chamber leaders say Novinger was an innovator and advocate who made a lasting positive impact on the state of South Carolina and her legacy cannot and will not be forgotten.

The award, from this point forward, will be named the Cathy Novinger Trailblazer Award.

Novinger died last November after battling ovarian cancer for more than a decade.

