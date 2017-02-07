UPDATE: 3 women, 1 man shot on Fairfield Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, four people were shot Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the shots fired call in the 5500 block of Fairfield Road at around 8 p.m. at Willow Ridge Mobile Home Park.

The four victims - three women and one man - were shot in the upper body. One of the victims is in critical condition, and the other three victims are expected to recover. Lt. Curtis Wilson with the RCSD said there was an earlier verbal altercation between some of the women. They met up before shots were fired.

WIS spoke with one of the women injured in the shooting. She was shaken up but will be okay.

One resident says crime is not common in the area.

"Never happened," said Greg Wilson. "This has always been a good neighborhood. You know, we've never had too much crime over here on the north side of Columbia. Not like this, no."

The investigation is in its early stages, but one person was taken in for questioning. Other witnesses are also being interviewed. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers and 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Investigators with @RCSD still appear to be interviewing neighbors...talking to people on scene @wis10 pic.twitter.com/qbm7c2x3PI — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) February 8, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.