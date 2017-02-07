UPDATE: Firefighter questioned in Columbia arson investigation cleared of wrongdoing

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that's left one person dead off Broad River Road Thursday night.More >>
There were heavy hearts in Winnsboro Thursday night as the community turned out to remember two young lives, and a father taken in a house fire.More >>
State lawmakers and many of the people they represent say they're happy South Carolina has taken a major step toward better roads and bridges.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
A developing storm system to our west will move into the southeast Friday and off our coast by Saturday.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is putting out hot spots at a residential fire on Lady Street Thursday night.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old from Bishopville.More >>
An alarm can sound at any second at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover. If and when it does, 26 F-16s, the pilots who fly them, and the dozens who maintain them are ready to gear up and defend the entire Southeast.More >>
