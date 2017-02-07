UPDATE: Firefighter questioned in Columbia arson investigation cleared of wrongdoing

The Columbia firefighter who was sought for questioning in a recent arson investigation has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Columbia Police investigators, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, have cleared the firefighter after he completed his voluntary interview. He is no longer considered a person of interest or a suspect in this case, and his suspension has been lifted.

CPD and SLED continue to "aggressively investigate" a number of leads in the case to determine who started the fire that killed 80-year-old True Dent Henderson.

The firefighter, who was not named during this investigation, was questioned about the fire that killed 80-year-old True Dent Henderson. The firefighter was seen on police body camera video at the scene the night of the fire.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson issued a statement Tuesday night, saying:

Earlier this evening, I was notified by Chief William “Skip” Holbrook that the “person of interest”, who was also identified as a City of Columbia firefighter, has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Based on this update from the Columbia Police Department, the employment status of the firefighter has been reevaluated and effective immediately his suspension without pay has been lifted. The employee in question had been placed on suspension without pay due to his designation as “a person of interest” and his lack of cooperation at that time with Columbia Police Department officials.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and others nearby the scene as they work to determine who started the fire.

Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah, who represents District III where the deadly fire happened, released a statement:

Since the fires in District 3 are an ongoing investigation, it would be unjust for me to make any comment during the investigation. During my conversations with City Manager Teresa Wilson and our Chief of Police Skip Holbrook, they assured me they would not rest until justice is served for the victim and her family. I want to offer my sincerest condolences and assure the victims family that justice will be served and preventative actions will be taken.

The deadly fire makes five active arson investigations in that area over the last few months. Investigators emphasize the need for public support. If you have any information to help the case, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

