Issue over trash pick-up leads to 'minor debacle' over letter, county says

A slight issue over missed curbside trash pick-up in two Richland County trash collection service areas led to what county officials called a "minor debacle" over an apology letter.

According to Richland County, residents in those two areas may have missed trash collection service because of a transition to new haulers around Jan. 2, 2017.

The county says the Ombudsman's Office received "numerous" phone calls about the missed pick-ups due to confusion about a temporary pick-up schedule for residents in that area.

"In an effort to ensure better service going forward, County staff met with the haulers to discuss the County’s expectations and ways to eliminate missed pickups and other collection issues. In addition, an apology letter signed personally by the County Administrator was issued. That’s when more problems arose," a county statement said.

County officials said that letter was altered and mailed to thousands of county residents instead of only the small group affected by the change.

"To make matters worse, the altered letter was mailed late and contained spelling errors and a digitized version of the County Administrator’s signature," the statement said. "As a matter of practice, the County Administrator personally signs his correspondence."

A look at a copy of the altered letter shows one egregious error: the misspelling of the word "underway," which was spelled as "uderway" in the letter.

The spelling error and the digitized signature were a point of contention for many of the residents who received the letter, county officials said. As a result, county administrators launched an internal investigation to help settle the matter.

According to the county, "miscommunication between departments" led to the issues in the letter.

"Disciplinary action" was taken against the employee who approved the final letter, the statement said.

Despite all that, county officials say they are still receiving calls about the letter.

