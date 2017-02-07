LIVE COVERAGE: New Orleans in recovery mode after tornado touches down

NO SOUND - A large tornado touched down in the area of New Orleans, LA, on Tuesday. (Source: Sam Girault/CNN)

NEW ORLEANS (WIS) - Severe weather has hit southern Louisiana, including a massive tornado that hit New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon.

The below clip captures one of the twisters captured by Sam Girault.

Multiple tornadoes hit New Orleans, destroying homes and other structures.

