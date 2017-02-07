CFD on scene of fire on Zeigler St.

Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Zeigler Street.

The Columbia Fire Department sent out this tweet at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday:

#TheCFD on scene of a working structure fire at 1100 Zeigler St all hands working fire/smoke visible no injuries reported #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/ObqrAo0tnH — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 7, 2017

UPDATE 2: fire knocked down on 1 story house with 2 exposures car & small boat crews hitting hotspots #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 7, 2017

WIS has a news team headed to the scene and is working to get more information.

