WATCH: The Millennial Voice: A Post-Election Conversation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: The Millennial Voice: A Post-Election Conversation

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

If you missed part two of our Millennial Voice series, you can watch it right here on WISTV.com and in the WIS-TV mobile app. 

Part 1

Part 2

Continue the conversation now - use #TheMillennialVoice and #TheGenYVoice.  

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly