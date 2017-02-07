Deputies seek 2 men wanted for robbing wireless store

Richland County Sheriff's deputies need help identifying two men wanted for robbing a wireless store Friday night.

Deputies released surveillance video from the robbery, which is attached here.

Investigators say the robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. on February 3 at the Verizon Wireless store on Bush River Road. Sheriff Lott says the two men entered the store wearing masks and flashing handguns. The men ordered the two employees to the safe, where they stole cash and cell phones. They also took the personal cell phones and a wallet from the employees.

Although they covered their faces, investigators hope someone can identify the men from their clothing or shoes. One suspect was wearing pink tennis shoes.

If you recognize the clothing in the video, or know anything about the robbery, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.