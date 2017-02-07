House subcommittee sends gas tax plan to full committee

House budget writers have sent a bill forward that would raise the state's gas tax. (Source: WIS)

State budget writers on the House Ways and Means Committee passed a proposed gas tax hike bill that now heads to the full committee.

The House bill on the agenda, H. 3516, would raise the tax by 10 cents gradually by implementing a 2 cent hike over 5 years. There would also be road user fees on various things, like a $250 fee on vehicles bought out of state and registered in South Carolina.

Rep. Gary Simrill, one of the bill's sponsors, said each penny would generate about $34 million.

South Carolina currently comes in lower in gas tax than neighboring states: North Carolina’s tax is 34.3 percent, Georgia’s is 26 percent, and South Carolina’s is 16.75 percent.

According to a study by the Road Information Project, South Carolina drivers in Columbia are losing $1,250 annually by driving on poor roads, Charleston area drivers are losing $1,168 annually, and Greenville area drivers are losing $1,248 annually.

"We need as much of that revenue as we possibly can. It would be a welcome boom to South Carolina," Simrill said. "We cannot, though, sit back and not pass a comprehensive bill waiting on the federal government to act."

The meeting comes after Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to President Donald Trump requesting $5 billion to help with some of the state's broken and ailing roads.

