SC included in dog food recall after dog's death

A dog food recall after a dog's death includes products that were sold in South Carolina.

Evanger's Pet Food is voluntarily recalling some of its dog food after a drug that is used to anesthetize, or put down pets, was reportedly found in it.

Officials say Pentobarbital was found in one lot of its Hunk of Beef Au Jus canned food. Five dogs got sick and one died.

Those cans of food have been sold in South Carolina. The affected cans and their lot numbers are: 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, 1816E13HB, expiration date of June 2020.

The company says the lots in question were sold in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.



Evanger's says you can contact the company with any questions regarding the recall and the refund.

"Although nearly all product involved in this recall have already been consumed by pets without incident, we have decided to initiate the recall as a proactive measure against the remote possibility of any illness. Although only one household in the country reported illness, out of the five lots that are being recalled, we feel it is the right thing to do," said a company statement.

"Something like this seemed impossible," the statement went on. "We were unaware of the problem of pentobarbital in the pet food industry because it is most pervasive in dry foods that source most of their ingredients from rendering plants, unlike Evanger’s, which mainly manufactures canned foods that would not have any rendered materials in its supply chain. All of our raw materials are sourced from USDA-inspected facilities, and many of them are suppliers with whom we have had long-standing relationships."

