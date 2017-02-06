Traffic, infrastructure upgrades among areas Lexington plans to touch on in 2017

During a few short hours Monday night, town leaders put out a busy agenda that Lexington will tackle over the course of the next year.



Many people turned out for Mayor Steve MacDougall's annual State of the Town address at the Lexington Administrative Building. The speech touched on a number of projects Lexington has planned for 2017.

Officials say that will include more work to help ease the flow of traffic through parts of the town. Last year 12 adaptive traffic signals went live at some of Lexington's busiest intersections. MacDougall says the eventual goal is to bring that number up to 35.



So far he says the signals have boosted the volume of traffic that can get through Lexington at a given time by 20 percent.



"A 20 percent increase with only nine intersections is just a small amount,” MacDougall said, “when we hit all 35 intersections talking, communicating, alleviating traffic it's gonna be phenomenal."



In addition to traffic projects, the town also has work planned to upgrade sewer lines in parts of downtown Lexington.



Town officials say they are also continuing to work with FEMA to repair dams that were broken during the 2015 flood.

