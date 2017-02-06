South Carolina remains projected as one of four No. 1 seed despite loss

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks remain one of the top teams in the country in the eyes of the women’s basketball committee.

Last week’s first reveal of the top had USC at No. 3 overall among the top 16 teams in these seedings. This, nothing has changed. South Carolina remains No. 3 despite their loss to Tennessee.

@GamecockWBB is a 1 seed in the eyes of the #ncaaW Championship Selection Committee! pic.twitter.com/W5Tc5MNS3X — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) February 7, 2017

Connecticut also remained in the top spot of the rankings followed by Baylor at No. 2. South Carolina is followed by conference rival Mississippi State at No. 4.

The Gamecocks bounced back from the setback and rattled off double-digit wins against Kentucky and Arkansas.

Up next, South Carolina hosts Auburn on February 9 before their huge matchup against Connecticut on February 13. The game between the Tigers and the Gamecocks will start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.