Second suspect in 2013 Richland Co. murder sentenced

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A second person has been sentenced in a 2013 Richland County murder case.

Jessica Edmonds has been sentenced to eight years with three and a half years credit served. She was charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of 24-year-old D'Andra Pelzer.

In 2013, Pelzer was shot and killed on McDuffie Street in Columbia. Police say the shooting was gang-related, but D'Andra was an innocent victim.

One of the suspects in her murder, Nickolas Richardson, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last fall. He was given probation after spending three years in jail.

The family believes his sentence was due to problems with the prosecution's case and lack of evidence. But, if he violates probation, he could end up in jail.

