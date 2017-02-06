Whitlow becomes latest to transfer from Gamecocks football program

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- TheBigSpur.com has learned and confirmed that rising junior Boosie Whitlow is transferring.

The pass rusher played in all 12 games as a freshman in 2015 with three starts and 14 tackles (five for a loss). A three-star prospect in the Class of 2015, the Opelika, Ala. native was the 29th-best player in the state and the 38th-best weakside defensive end in the country by 247Sports.

Whitlow is now the fourth Gamecock since the turn of the new year to transfer. Last week, it was announced fellow defenders Sherrod Pittman and Jalen Dread were transferring from USC. Running back David Williams used a graduate transfer to head to UConn.

