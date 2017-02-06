The Millennial Town Hall Pt. 2: A Post-Election Discussion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A reminder to get involved with us Tuesday - WIS will host part two of our series focusing on the Millennial voice.

The post-election discussion will be streamed live from USC's Kennedy Greenhouse studio.

You can join the conversation on our Facebook page, the WIS app, and WISTV.com.

The event will be moderated by our Billie Jean Shaw and Sam Bleiweis - and you can also join the conversation on social media by using #TheMillennialVoice or #TheGenYVoice.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.