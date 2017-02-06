Martin: Gamecocks "can't worry" about being in first place, focused on Bama

While most Carolina fans were ecstatic about ending the weekend in first place after Kentucky’s 88-66 loss to Florida, it was probably the last thing on Frank Martin’s mind.

“I was actually watching the Alabama game,” Martin told reporters on Monday. “Not the Florida-Kentucky game. So, I was already in my misery.”

Despite the Wildcats’ loss to the Gators pushing his team atop the SEC East, Martin remained focused on the task of helping his team finish the year with a strong showing.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 77-75 win over Georgia during Legends Weekend at Colonial Life Arena. While the win was a big one and the Kentucky loss proved to be just as big, Martin says the Gamecocks can’t worry about what it takes to stay on top of the conference.

“Our approach has been, for five years, let’s be the best that we can be today,” Martin said. “We can’t sit around and look at conference standings and say, ‘We’re on top. Let’s hold on for dear life.’ We start worrying about that, then we’re not controlling what we need to control, which is our approach every single day.

“We didn’t worry about being in last place five years ago. We were worried about be better today. We can’t worry about being in first place in 2017. We’ve got to worry about being better today and, when we get through today’s practice, we’ve got to figure out a way to go play against Alabama and play the best we can because that’s what it’s going to take to win that game.”

South Carolina hosts Avery Johnson and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Last year, USC and Alabama split the season series with the home team winning each game. This year, Martin expects the Tide to be challenging when they take the floor at Colonial Life Arena.

“I just think that they’re very big and they’re very physical,” Martin said. “Avery’s done a heck of a job. I don’t know why they don’t get more credit for how good they are as a team. It’s that whole SEC mystique once again. If they were in any league with their numbers and their wins, people would be raving about how good they are. Instead, they’re like a secret in our league, but they’re good.”

The Gamecocks control their own destiny in the final weeks of the season. However, players have no intentions of letting their current standing be a distraction.

“We just take it one game at a time,” said Gamecocks sophomore guard PJ Dozier. “Game by game, day by day, one step at a time. I think, if we do that, we’ll stay the course.”

Tip-off for Tuesday’s game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Fans who cannot make it to Colonial Life Arena can watch the action on the SEC Network.

