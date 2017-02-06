Sumter School District financial struggles charts progress in latest meeting

Sumter School District leaders have met again to chart progress on their plan to pull the district out of a more than $6 million budget hole.

Most of what happened Monday as Sumter school finance committee members met took place behind closed doors in executive session.

The executive session allowed a man named Scott Allan, a financial consultant hired a few weeks ago to analyze district finances, to lay out his findings.

In December, the school district discovered that it racked up a budget deficit of more than $6.2 million. That came as a surprise to district leaders and quickly led to a freeze on capital spending and plans to eliminate several dozen positions.

The district's board of trustees chairman Darryl McGhaney said Monday that Allan had also raised questions about something called the "SmartFusion" tracking system, which was supposed to keep tabs on things like staffing levels.

"If you go back and want to track that system and you want to look up an employee, all it would show is just a salary," McGhaney said. "It doesn't give you detailed information and that's part of the reason...people were inadequately placed in the position and SmartFusion did not track it. In other words, saying that if someone is in this position and then you want to put someone else in the position, it did not alert them."

District officials and parents were caught off guard by the shortfall back in December.

"This issue, the genesis of it dates way back to the beginning of the consolidation," McGhaney said. "Again, an unbudgeted position, the SmartFusion budget tracking system did not track positions when we first consolidated. And it took this to pull that information out and realize that we have a serious tracking issue with our SmartFusion budget track."

SmartFusion may be a reference to a financial management tool or software widely used in school districts nationwide. A company headquartered in Ontario but with an office in Easley, SC offers the SmartFusion software, promising it will among other things allow K-12 educators to get their work done smoothly or "without hiccups."

In a meeting a few weeks ago, parents expressed worry about the potential impact on the quality of classroom instruction as the district moved to freeze capital spending and trim open positions on staff.

"The quality of the classroom instruction has not impacted the kids, the instructions for the kids," McGhaney said. "And so we're still on target with that. We want to have the least amount of impact on the kids in the classroom."

One solution not acted upon is a possibility that one or more underutilized schools might be closed. The board has not had any detailed conversation about closing schools. The finance committee had some conversations on that.

McGhaney was asked whether in addition to the SmartFusion issue, whether there could have been failures on the part of school administration.

He says it's too early to tell.

Sumter board members will continue their work on the financial rescue plan at another meeting Feb. 13.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.