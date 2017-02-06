Gas station asks for customer's ID prior to gasoline purchase

Don't be surprised if you're asked for ID the next time you buy gas.

Evering Hall says he was using his debit card to pay for gas at a Shell station on Farrow Road when he was asked for his ID.

The reason? So the attendant could write down his driver's license number and expiration date.

Hall was told by the store attendant that is was the store's policy.

"That's too much information. That's personal information. And as I explained to them, theft more than likely happens on the lower end level of employment versus management and so forth," Hall said. "It's just too much personal information to buy gas."

On Monday a sign posted on the door of the gas station warned customers that identification is required for purchases $35 or more.

The manager said the policy requires all employees to record driver's license numbers and expiration dates to keep customers' secure.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.